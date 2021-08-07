10 Best Substitutes For Smoked Paprika

If you have an air fryer at home and are looking for new things to whip up in it, then we have the perfect recipe for you. These corn fritters not only taste delicious, but they're also pretty unique, making them a dish that is sure to please your family and guests. According to South Florida Reporter, this delicious treat comes from the Southern portion of the United States. Corn fritters can be served several ways, including deep-fried or baked. For this particular dish, recipe developer Susan Olayinka opted to keep it a little bit lighter, using an air fryer instead. We think it's pretty genius, too. Olayinka's recipe yields seven servings, which is perfect for a crowd, so consider preparing it for your next party!