This Spicy TikTok Hack Will Take Your Fried Eggs To The Next Level
If you've ever used pepper jack cheese in an omelet, topped your scrambled eggs with Tabasco, or had them Korean style with a side of kimchi fried rice, this TikTok hack will not disappoint. It's a simple way to spice up your breakfast, and it's inspired by the pesto eggs trend, which involves frying eggs in pesto instead of cooking oil. According to Jen Curley, who goes by @SnackQween on TikTok, the recipe only requires one ingredient in addition to eggs: a spoonful of chili oil.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0