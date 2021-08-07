Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

This Spicy TikTok Hack Will Take Your Fried Eggs To The Next Level

By Kalea Martin
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've ever used pepper jack cheese in an omelet, topped your scrambled eggs with Tabasco, or had them Korean style with a side of kimchi fried rice, this TikTok hack will not disappoint. It's a simple way to spice up your breakfast, and it's inspired by the pesto eggs trend, which involves frying eggs in pesto instead of cooking oil. According to Jen Curley, who goes by @SnackQween on TikTok, the recipe only requires one ingredient in addition to eggs: a spoonful of chili oil.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

57K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fried Eggs#Cooking Oil#Hack#Tiktokers#Tabasco#Korean#Snackqween#Tiktokers#Chili Onion Crunch#The Woks Of Life#Sichuan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

This TikTok Hack Will Change The Way You Clean Your Oven

TikTok is a gold mine for house cleaning tips and tricks that can make your life a whole lot easier. If you have a cleaning problem, no matter how big it is, chances are that someone somewhere has found a solution for it on TikTok. Need to clean the brown-colored grout between your bathroom tiles? Can't figure out how to get rid of those burnt-on stains on the bottom of pots and pans? Want hotel-style crisp bed sheets at home 24/7? TikTok has a solution for it all (via PopSugar).
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

How to cook a steak properly

Wheeled out for romantic dinners for two and indulgent meals, steak’s higher price tag makes it fall squarely into the category of ‘special’. Sadly, it’s easy to get wrong, and that expensive treat can become an expensive disappointment. Thankfully we’ve put together our step-by-step guide (full of top tips) to...
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Beef stew with dumplings recipe

A proper beef stew with dumplings recipe is a staple of every kitchen cookbook and there are few dishes are warming and hearty as a steaming plate of our triple tested version. For the stew. 2 tbsp. vegetable oil. onion, roughly chopped. braising steak, cut into 4cm (1½in) chunks. Plain...
RecipesPosted by
Parade

Meet Everyone's New Favorite Snack: TikTok's Pasta Chips

Do you find yourself craving salty snacks in the afternoon? Same. So we headed to TikTok to see if we could find a new recipe to shake up our late-day snack routine. Of course they had the perfect remedy for the munchies with their newest viral recipe, Pasta Chips. TikTok’s...
TV & Videosmomtastic.com

These Viral Pasta Chips From TikTok Are Worth The Hype

Typically, when I hear about some of the viral TikTok food trends (like. , pesto eggs and the like), I’m hesitant to try them. HOWEVER, I am officially on board with pasta chips! These air fryer pasta chips are the tastiest snack I didn’t know I needed in my life! Who thinks of these things? I don’t think I ever would have thought to toast cooked pasta in an air fryer, but these crispy pieces are incredibly delicious. Sometimes we need a little variety to add to our snack menus as the kids eat us out of house and home.
Recipespurewow.com

Ricotta Toast Is Trending on TikTok (and These Are 15 of Our Favorite Recipes)

TikTok has given us game-changing food trends like baked feta pasta, ranch pickles and pesto eggs. Next on our to-eat list is ricotta toast. While we’re no stranger to this dish (and we’re betting you aren’t either), creative sweet, savory and vegan iterations are popping up all over our “For You” page and we can’t wait to try them. Here are 15 of our favorite TikTok ricotta toast recipes to whip up at home.
RecipesLifehacker

You Can Make a Shockingly Delicious Pasta Sauce With Cucumbers

I rarely cook from recipes. It’s not due to a lack of desire—it’s more a matter of time and energy. After a long day of cooking, tasting, and thinking about food, I rarely want to clean my kitchen only to make a whole new, proper recipe. (I want to eat snacks, which is what I usually do for supper.)
Food & DrinksPopSugar

How to Make Starbucks's Deliciously Refreshing Iced Pineapple Matcha Latte at Home

When it comes to fun and delicious drinks, Starbucks is the place to be. The coffeehouse chain is known for their creative concoctions, from the dragonfruit refresher to the birthday cake Frappucino. One of their newer drinks is the iced pineapple matcha drink, a shaken green tea featuring coconut milk and pineapple ginger syrup. However, if you're on a budget (or simply don't feel like leaving the house), you'll be glad to know that it's easy to re-create at home.
Recipesmyrecipes.com

Believe It Or Not, this Delicious Summer Salad Is Made Out of Almost All Pantry Ingredients

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Summer salads are both a delight and a problem. If you are making a meal for yourself or your family, there is no end to the amazing ways you can celebrate the abundance of summer produce, from simple salads highlighting the tender leafy greens sprouting in your gardens and window boxes, to composed salads full of vegetables and fruits. (If you are in need of salad inspiration, look no further than the extraordinary newsletter The Department of Salad from author and journalist Emily Nunn.)
RecipesArgus Observer Online

Take your appetizers up a notch with this trendy toast

This on-trend avocado toast brings together a trio of creamy blueberry aioli, quick-pickled blueberries and blueberry dusted cashews on top of smashed avocado, lemon-zested goat cheese, sourdough toast, and smoked blueberry sea salt for the perfect all-day crowd pleaser. Blueberry Avocado Toast. Ingredients. Avocado Smash. 8 large avocados. 1/2 cup...
RecipesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Mango and Feta Cheese Salad Supper

2 cups mango (cut into 1-inch cubes) 1 cup avocado (cut into 1-inch cubes) 1 cup cucumber (cut the pit into 1-inch cubes) 1 cup tomato (cut into 1-inch pieces) ½ cup reduced-fat feta cheese (cut into ½-inch cubes) 1. Whisk balsamic vinegar and olive oil together in a large...
Recipestastywoo.com

When Life Gives You Lemons, Make LEMON SHEET CAKE

Extra moist and delicious, this lemon sheet cake with a lemon buttercream frosting is so easy, simple, and quick to prepare! Plus, amazingly tasty! If you are a fan of fruit desserts, then this recipe is ideal for you! Try it:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 box lemon cake mix...
RecipesWPRI

In the Kitchen: Mediterranean Corn Salad

It’s Wednesday and Nick Rabar is here from Avenue N. Today Nick made Mediterranean Corn Salad. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
RecipesVegetarian Times

We Dare You to Not Lick the Bowl After Eating This Sweet Chilled Corn Soup

When corn is in season, there’s nothing like it—sweet and juicy, the pure, buttery taste of a summer well spent. If you happen to tire of corn straight off the cob, consider this silky chilled corn soup, which brings those flavors to the table, plus the bright, grassy twang of fresh chives and the fiery heat of chili oil. I like to use a little splash of oil from my favorite brand of chili crisp, but you can also make your own.
RecipesPosted by
Parade

How to Make the Condiment of the Moment (Chili Crisp), Plus 19 Genius Ways to Use It

While chili crisp isn’t actually new, it is having a huge moment in the states right now. This crunchy, addictive chili crisp condiment is basically just a mixture of oil and chili flakes, but it elevates everything you put it on and can range from mild to more spicy. It can also have a different ingredients swapped in for the crisp (or crunch), like garlic crisp, crispy onions, fennel seeds and more, in lieu of chili flakes. It’s salty, semi spicy and all around delicious.
RecipesFood52

The Silkiest Pasta Sauce From Any Veg You've Got

Every week in Genius Recipes—often with your help!—Food52 Founding Editor and lifelong Genius-hunter Kristen Miglore is unearthing recipes that will change the way you cook. This recipe started as the white flag in a feud with eggplant—its sponge-ish behavior, its peculiar demands for salt-leaching and vigilant frying—but it turns out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy