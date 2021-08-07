Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Falmouth, MA

Boat explodes off Falmouth, 4 people jump overboard to save their lives

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37JsDF_0bKSjEYz00

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A commercial tow boat douses flames after a pleasure boat explodes in Buzzards Bay… the boat blew up just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

“I saw an explosion on the water, it was like, weird. It was way out there but was being moored,” said Jack Moore, who witnessed the explosion.

Moore saw the boat burst into flames.

“It was shocking and unpleasant,” he said.

Moore also saw the people on board jump for their lives.

“Yeah, I saw a couple dudes on the boat, he jumped off and went swimming,” he said.

Four people in all jumped into the water, according to the Falmouth Fire Department.

“Two adults and two children abandoned the vessel onto two kayaks they were towing and nearby pleasure vessels also assisted,” the fire department said in a statement. “The vessel became fully involved burning to the waterline.”

Moore says they are fortunate to be alive.

“I think they’re pretty lucky. I think they got good reflexes... and they’re all alive, I guess that’s what’s most important,” said Moore.

Falmouth Fire says all four people were checked out by paramedics and are OK but their boat is a total loss. Its charred remains were towed back to shore.

Moore says there was nothing left of it.

“It was crispy man. It was, like, overcooked,” he said.

Falmouth Fire Department is investigating to find the cause of the explosion.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
60K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buzzards Bay, MA
Falmouth, MA
Accidents
Falmouth, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Falmouth, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overboard#Accident#Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Indiana school bus crash: 1 dead, 10 taken to hospital after car strikes bus

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — One person died and 10 others went to area hospitals after a car collided with a school bus in Indiana, authorities said. According to WXIN and WANE, the incident occurred about 4 p.m. Thursday on State Road 67 near Culross Road in Owen County. A Spencer-Owen Community Schools bus carrying 12 students was headed northbound when its driver “had to make evasive maneuvers to avoid a southbound passenger car that was driving erratically and had entered the northbound lane,” Indiana State Police said in a news release. The car then struck the bus head-on, authorities said.
Kansas StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kansas toddler dies in hot car, deputies say

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. — A Kansas toddler died in a hot car earlier this week, authorities said. According to The Wichita Eagle and KSNW, the incident occurred about 6 p.m. Tuesday outside a home near Maple City in southern Cowley County. The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office said a mother and her 2-year-old son were napping when the child woke up, went outside and got into a vehicle. The mother later found the boy unresponsive in the car, authorities said.
Milton, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Campers keep cool during heat wave

MILTON, Mass. — Camp counselors are getting creative to keep kids cool during the third heat wave of the summer. As temperatures soar into the 90s this week, taking breaks in the shade and keeping hydrated are key at New England Base Camp in Milton. “This is hot. This is...

Comments / 1

Community Policy