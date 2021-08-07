Boat explodes off Falmouth, 4 people jump overboard to save their lives

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A commercial tow boat douses flames after a pleasure boat explodes in Buzzards Bay… the boat blew up just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

“I saw an explosion on the water, it was like, weird. It was way out there but was being moored,” said Jack Moore, who witnessed the explosion.

Moore saw the boat burst into flames.

“It was shocking and unpleasant,” he said.

Moore also saw the people on board jump for their lives.

“Yeah, I saw a couple dudes on the boat, he jumped off and went swimming,” he said.

Four people in all jumped into the water, according to the Falmouth Fire Department.

“Two adults and two children abandoned the vessel onto two kayaks they were towing and nearby pleasure vessels also assisted,” the fire department said in a statement. “The vessel became fully involved burning to the waterline.”

Moore says they are fortunate to be alive.

“I think they’re pretty lucky. I think they got good reflexes... and they’re all alive, I guess that’s what’s most important,” said Moore.

Falmouth Fire says all four people were checked out by paramedics and are OK but their boat is a total loss. Its charred remains were towed back to shore.

Moore says there was nothing left of it.

“It was crispy man. It was, like, overcooked,” he said.

Falmouth Fire Department is investigating to find the cause of the explosion.

