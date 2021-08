It was closed for two weeks after several cases of parvovirus: the Northeast Georgia Animal Shelter in Lavonia is open again. We are back open, after a 14 day closure due to Parvo exposure. Our staff spent the entire 2 weeks cleaning and sanitizing everything and no other animals became sick. We are extremely busy with strays and owner surrenders, please be patient with our staff. If you have found a stray or have a personal pet you need to surrender, please call the shelter for an appointment at 706-356-5363. Appointments are very important so we can continue to try to save as many animals as possible. Thank you for understanding.