Biden administration will fly Central American migrants to southern Mexico in bid to discourage repeat crossings and stem virus spread

Biden — Mission, TX. Welcome to the area affectionately known as TOPS : (Temporary Outdoor Processing Site) It is located under a bridge in an area located at the US Border Patrol RGV Sector. The news agencies and media (that are even reporting it) reported hundreds to a thousand people located here for shelter and processing. It is more like 4000!!! But let’s keep sanitizing this catastrophic crisis situation, including Sectors that “clean up” before Officials and dignitaries arrive from DC for their tours of the Southern Border. Comments have been edited and video Credit to: Old Patrol HQ.