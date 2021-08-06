Pro bono cleaning service helps cancer patients with upkeep
When you’re going through cancer treatment, there’s a lot of priorities. One thing that falls to the backburner, is housecleaning. “I was diagnosed in January with something called triple negative breast cancer, stage 2b,” said Debra Lazinsky. “I’ve been going through chemotherapy treatments, I have two children, it’s hard for me to keep up with everything. The weeks that I have chemotherapy, I’m really not productive for about seven or eight days.”www.uticaphoenix.net
