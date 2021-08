WORCESTER (CBS) – Lawmakers in Worcester said the city is now in the process of deciding if they’ll make mask wearing indoors mandatory following the CDC’s new COVID-19 data. Worcester County is one of seven counties throughout the state where transmission rates of COVID-19 are now considered substantial. Two other counties, Barnstable and Nantucket, are considered high risk. The CDC recommends residents in all nine counties wear masks indoors even if you’re fully vaccinated and now city officials in Worcester said they may be making new changes. “Wearing masks when you’re outside in crowded areas it’s important and the consideration if we do...