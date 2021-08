Arlene Stover, 82, of Berrien Springs went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ, Thursday, July 29, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Arlene was born June 25, 1939, in Zeeland, Mich., to Russell and Janet Cranmer. She graduated from Zeeland High School, and received her bachelor and masters degrees from Michigan State University where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority.