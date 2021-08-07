Chicago man charged with attempted murder in Gary shooting
CROWN POINT — A 24-year-old Chicago man has been charged with seven felonies, including attempted murder, all stemming from a Wednesday shooting on Arthur Street in Gary. Malik R. Jordan was charged in Lake Criminal Court Thursday with attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, residential entry and four counts of criminal recklessness. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license.www.nwitimes.com
