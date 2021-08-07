Cancel
New West Garfield Park roller rink opens

Posted by 
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe location on Madison and Pulaski used to be a vacant lot in a neighborhood known for shootings and drugs.

Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

#Garfield Park#Drugs#Roller Rink
