New West Garfield Park roller rink opens

Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined Alderman Jason Ervin (28th Ward), City leaders, and members of the Garfield Park Rite to Wellness Collaborative to cut the ribbon on the newly finished and state-of-the-art Roller Rink located at a formerly vacant lot at 4000 West Madison Street and conceived of by members of the neighborhood. In addition to the new Roller Rink, this lot is actively being transformed into a Community Plaza that will stand alongside the Roller Rink in West Garfield Park as part of the Mayor’s new Neighborhood Activation initiative. Neighborhood Activation is a focused violence prevention and community investment initiative that combines community aspirations with City investments and assets to implement programs, social services, and changes to the built environment at a hyper-local block level.