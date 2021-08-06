Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Respiratory acidosis (hypercapnia)

By Josh Farkas
EMCrit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePDF of this chapter (or create customized PDF) Delirium, somnolence, and eventually coma (“CO2 narcosis”). Coarse tremor, multifocal myoclonus, and asterixis. Headache (e.g., nocturnal hypoventilation may cause headache upon awakening). acute-on-chronic hypercapnia can be insidious. Patients with chronic hypercapnia (e.g., COPD or obesity hypoventilation syndrome) will adapt to this, including...

emcrit.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Respiratory Distress#Respiratory Disease#Respiratory Acidosis#Kidneys#Hypercapnia#Vbg#Paco2#Polymyositis#Pleural#Ards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Medical & Biotechpharmaceutical-technology.com

NRx and MannKind to develop Zyesami inhaler for respiratory ailments

NRx Pharmaceuticals has entered an agreement with MannKind to create a dry powder formulation of its investigational drug, Zyesami (aviptadil), for the treatment of various respiratory ailments. Zyesami is a synthetic form of human vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP), an endogenous substance made by the body to provide protection to cells...
Public Healthpharmaceutical-journal.com

COVID-19 pneumonia and COVID-19 associated acute respiratory distress syndrome: diagnosis and management

The Royal Pharmaceutical Society has made this article free to access in order to help healthcare professionals stay informed about an issue of national importance. To learn more about coronavirus, please visit: https://www.rpharms.com/coronavirus. After reading this article you should be able to:. Understand the basic pathophysiology of COVID-19 pneumonia;. Identify...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Secondhand Marijuana Smoke Tied to Respiratory Infections in Children

However, no negative impact seen on emergency department or urgent care visits, otitis media episodes, or asthma exacerbations. TUESDAY, Aug. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Children whose parents or caregivers regularly smoke or vape marijuana may experience viral respiratory infections, according to a study published online July 29 in Pediatric Research.
Businesshealio.com

Tranexamic acid in TJA reduced complications in patients with preoperative coagulopathy

According to published results, tranexamic acid administration reduced intraoperative blood loss and decreased the risk of 90-day complications for patients with preoperative coagulopathy who underwent total hip or knee arthroplasty. Graham S. Goh, MD, and colleagues from Rothman Orthopaedic Institute at Thomas Jefferson University retrospectively reviewed perioperative outcomes of 975...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Epilepsy surgery may improve overall brain health

Epilepsy surgery may be associated with improvements to overall brain health, a study led by University of Liverpool researchers has found. The study, published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, used advanced magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) techniques to inform its findings. Corresponding author Dr. Christophe...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

The resurgence of COVID-19 is going to take a hidden toll that won't be reflected by the number of increasing deaths: It's a syndrome called Long COVID, or Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), a chronic illness that affects 10 to 30% of COVID sufferers, young and old. Even after a mild case of coronavirus, these "long haulers" have symptoms that may never go away naturally. And while researchers are working furiously on a cure, patients may never get back to 100% of their former selves. "When we urge people to get vaccinated, it's not just because COVID is a matter of life and death, although it is," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. "It's also because there's this middle ground—a debilitating illness that affects young and old." At a press conference earlier this year, Dr. Anthony Fauci listed the symptoms of PASC. Read on to hear about each one—to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
95.3 The Bear

FDA: If You Bought This At Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately

If you're like me and shopped at Walmart within the past couple of weeks, you may want to think twice before eating some of the food you purchased. The US Food and Drug Administration, FDA, has just announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart. The FDA says consuming these foods could put your well being in serious danger. Okay they now have my full attention.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy