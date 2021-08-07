Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana Oil Report for August 5, 2021

By Compiled by Darryl L. Flowers
Fairfield Sun Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Toole County, the #1 Simmes Ranch 21-13, was approved for drilling with a Surface Hole Location (SHL) at NE NW 13-36N-3W (500 FNL/2223 FW. The well has a proposed depth of 3,350 feet and will aim for the Bakken Formation. Falcon Energy Partners LLC is listed as operator. The company is based in Casper, Wyoming.

www.fairfieldsuntimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Toole County, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
Local
Montana Industry
City
Lewistown, MT
State
Wyoming State
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Field#Oil Well#Montana Oil Report#Ne Nw 13 36n 3w#The Bakken Formation#Petro Sentinel Llc#Shl#Se Se#Fel#The Cut Bank Formation#Columbia Petroleum Ltd#Ne Ne#Fee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Montana StatePosted by
Cat Country 102.9

Lame Deer Being Evacuated, Fire Also Reported in Birney Montana

A mandatory evacuation of Lame Deer was announced earlier this evening, according to a post on social media. Northern Cheyenne Disaster and Emergency Services (NCDES) announced a mandated evacuation for all residents of Lame Deer just after 7pm tonight (Tuesday 8/10), and began evacuating individuals to Busby, Montana. Busses were used to transport residents from the Lame Deer Boys and Girls Club, according to the post on Facebook.
Montana Stateroundupweb.com

Oil And Gas Operations Can Fuel Montana's Economic Recovery

Aug. 3 - It is no secret that Montana is full of natural resources. Access to an abundance of fossil fuels and renewable resources makes our state one of the nation’s largest energy suppliers, and our communities have long benefitted from the revenue generated by statewide oil and natural gas operations — especially in Richland County.
Mckenzie County, NDWilliston Daily Herald

Oil spill reported in McKenzie County

The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of an oil spill occurring Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Gunslinger Federal 1-12-1H well, about 13 miles northwest of Keene, North Dakota. Slawson Exploration Company, Inc. reported that 260 barrels of crude oil and 390 barrels of produced water were released...
Montana StateHavre Daily News

Drought persists throughout Montana

With drought continuing to dry up Montana, listings of resources for agricultural producers are going out around the state and calls for more assistance are again being made. Drought and problems like grasshoppers and blister beetles have decimated hay crops and are pushing cattle producers to sell off herds, and also are hitting the grain production of many Montana farmers.
Montana StateFairfield Sun Times

Bozeman tops 50,000 people; Gallatin County leads Montana in population growth

Bozeman has reached the threshold to be a metropolitan city as long-awaited numbers from the 2020 Census released Thursday show the city cresting the 50,000 population mark. The data put Bozeman’s population at 53,293, an increase of more than 16,000 people since the 2010 Census, when the city’s population was 37,280. The numbers mark Bozeman as one of the country’s fastest growing micropolitan areas and make it one of the six micro areas which saw a population growth of at least 15,000 people between 2010 and 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Montana StateFairfield Sun Times

Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission to meet Aug. 17

The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission will meet on August 17 to continue preparations for congressional and state legislative redistricting and to hear from the public. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in Room 137 of the State Capitol in Helena. An agenda, meeting materials, and instructions on how the...
Energy Industryeenews.net

What to expect from Interior’s oil report

At a budget hearing on Capitol Hill last week, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland faced few questions about line items in her department’s budget request. Instead, several Republican lawmakers grilled her about an oil and gas report due any day from the White House. It’s expected to offer a first glimpse...
Montana StateMissoulian

Report unveils spike in Montana fentanyl seizures, fatal crashes

The Montana Highway Patrol published its annual report on July 29 outlining major trends in crash patterns and drug seizures across the state in 2020, including 4,556 fentanyl pills seized on Montana roadways. One of the prominent issues facing Montana drivers is fatal crashes. While the pandemic limited how many...
Montana StateFairfield Sun Times

Infrastructure bill includes billions for Montana

The $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, heralded as a once-in-a-century spending plan, passed the Senate in a rare showing of bipartisan support on Tuesday, including billions in investment for Montana. The Senate voted 69-30 on the expansive bill, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which directs money toward transportation...
Montana Statemontanadailygazette.com

Special Report: Evacuation Checklist and Montana Wildfire Updates

One of the most frightening and unsettling moments is when one is pressed for time amid a dire emergency. The rush of cortisol and adrenaline coursing through your body mixed with uncertainty and fear causes the mind to blank, and the hurriedness of needing to flee danger can put folks in a panic.
Montana StateBozeman Daily Chronicle

Montana COVID-19 report finds most hospitalizations among unvaccinated

The majority of the new COVID-19 hospitalizations in Montana are unvaccinated people as the state sees an exponential rise in coronavirus infections. From June 5 to July 30, 89% of 358 Montanans who were hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated, according to the most recent Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services’ analysis of COVID-19 cases.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Public Healththetruthaboutcancer.com

CDC Planning “Green Zone” Relocation Camps For People At “High Risk” For The Coronavirus

Anyone who believes that Anthony (Heil Hitler) Fauci and his fellow White Coats (Brown Shirts is a more fitting description) at the CDC have any intention of relaxing the tyrannical burden they have inflicted upon the world is living in fantasyland. Sounding eerily similar to Stalin’s “labor” camps, the CDC is planning “Green Zone” relocation camps for people determined to be at “high risk” for the coronavirus.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Wisconsin

Do you know that Wisconsin has one of the highest densities of wild predators in the country? The truth is out there. Nevertheless, Wisconsin's woods are not just home to bears and wolves. The Badger State has its fair share of dangerous creatures. Here's what you need to know:
Hawaii StatePosted by
The Hill

Hawaii reinstating COVID-19 restrictions

Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D) on Wednesday announced that he would be signing an executive order bringing back some coronavirus restrictions in light of the surge of new delta variant cases. "With COVID-19 cases going up, the State of Hawaiʻi is taking precautions now to avert a strain on our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy