Respiratory alkalosis (hypocapnia)

By Josh Farkas
EMCrit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePDF of this chapter (or create customized PDF) Hypocapnia is the most common acid-base disorder among critically ill patients.(12097540) This shouldn't be surprising, since hypocapnia may be caused by almost any pulmonary disease, pain/anxiety, or sepsis – exceedingly common conditions among critically ill patients. In most cases, the cause of hypocapnia will be evident and this won't require further investigation or management. However, very rarely a patient may be discovered with unexplained, significant hypocapnia – which warrants additional evaluation.

emcrit.org

#Hypocapnia#Respiratory Alkalosis#Respiratory Disease#Abg Vbg#Etco2
