Jury selection in R. Kelly's NY trial begins Monday
Two years after his arrest, the process to start the federal trial against R. Kelly in New York City will begin.www.fox32chicago.com
Two years after his arrest, the process to start the federal trial against R. Kelly in New York City will begin.www.fox32chicago.com
Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0