Los Angeles Dodgers lose key piece of bullpen for season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are losing one of their most reliable relievers for the rest of the season. Here is the latest news about Jimmy Nelson of the Los Angeles Dodgers. According to a tweet from the Dodgers, right-hander Jimmy Nelson will undergo season-ending elbow surgery. He will be transferred to the 60-day injured list and will have season-ending elbow surgery as well as undergo repair to a right flexor tendon.calltothepen.com
