Traffic at near standstill near Pembina Port of Entry as Canadian border staff begin strike action
Traffic near the Pembina Port of Entry is at a near standstill as of 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported in a news release. Northbound Interstate 29 motor vehicle traffic is essentially at a standstill, the release said. The international border remains open for essential travel, but significant delays for those motorists traveling into Canada should be expected.www.grandforksherald.com
