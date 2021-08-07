Traffic at near standstill near Pembina Port of Entry as Canadian border staff begin strike action

Officers from the Canadian Border Services Agency, who have been working without an employment contract for years, have voted through their unions to authorize a strike. According to a report by CBC News, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU), the two unions who represent more than 8,500 border guards, have authorized their members to walk off the job as soon as August 6, 2021, if a mutual resolution isn't reached.