Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Americas

Traffic at near standstill near Pembina Port of Entry as Canadian border staff begin strike action

By Sydney Mook
Grand Forks Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic near the Pembina Port of Entry is at a near standstill as of 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, the North Dakota Highway Patrol reported in a news release. Northbound Interstate 29 motor vehicle traffic is essentially at a standstill, the release said. The international border remains open for essential travel, but significant delays for those motorists traveling into Canada should be expected.

www.grandforksherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Crossings#Canadian Border#International Border#Port Of Entry#Northbound Interstate 29#The Highway Patrol#American#Reuters#Cbsa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Canada
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Canadian Border Agency Guards Vote To Strike

Officers from the Canadian Border Services Agency, who have been working without an employment contract for years, have voted through their unions to authorize a strike. According to a report by CBC News, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU), the two unions who represent more than 8,500 border guards, have authorized their members to walk off the job as soon as August 6, 2021, if a mutual resolution isn't reached.
Travelaudacy.com

Potential Canadian border strike could impact travel

BUFFALO (WBEN/AP) - The union that represents about 9,000 Canadian Border Service Agency employees voted in favor of striking earlier this week, which could affect travel between Canada and the United States. The Public Service Alliance of Canada and its Customs and Immigration Union said Tuesday its members may strike...
Labor Issuesfox7austin.com

Canadian border worker strike ends with tentative agreement

DETROIT (FOX 2) - UPDATE (10:15 p.m.) After a final round of negotiations that lasted more than 36 hours, the Public Service Alliance of Canada and Customs and Immigration Union reached a tentative agreement with the Canada Border Services Agency late Friday, August 6, the organizations announced. Truck drivers have...
PoliticsMetro International

Canadian government, border staff reach deal, ending strike -union

VANCOUVER (Reuters) – The Canadian government and border staff have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, the unions representing the workers said on Friday, bringing a swift end to strike action that began earlier in the day. The disruption caused a backlog at the border and came just...
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Canadian border workers reach deal, but delays remain in Detroit, Port Huron

Detroit —Unionized Canadian border agency workers reached a tentative deal late Friday aimed to end a "work-to-rule" action that effectively slowed the passage of traffic across the border. But lengthy delays remained for commercial traffic at major U.S.-Canada border-crossings to start the weekend, including in Detroit and Port Huron. Late...
Labor IssuesNarcity

Canadian Border Workers Have Stopped Striking Just In Time For The Border Reopening

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) strike that saw officials start work-to-rule action has officially ended, just in time for the border reopening. After a final negotiation that lasted over 36 hours, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and Customs and Immigration Union (CIU), which represent the workers, reached a tentative agreement with CBSA late at night on Friday, August 6, and their work-to-rule action ended immediately.
PoliticsDuluth News Tribune

Settlement reached to avoid strike at Canadian border

Unions representing Canadian border officers late Friday reached a tentative agreement on a new labor contract with Canadian government agencies, avoiding a strike that could have crippled land and air entry into Canada. The agreement was reached less than 72 hours before Canada is set to reopen its borders to...
Labor Issuesktoo.org

Canadian border workers strike, warn of long delays at crossings

Just days before the relaxation of some travel restrictions at the U.S.–Canada border, Canadian workers are warning of long delays at the border because of a labor dispute. Some 9,000 employees of the Canada Border Services Agency announced a partial strike starting Friday, Aug. 6. The workers are seeking a new contract.
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Strike at Canadian border causes massive traffic backup on Michigan freeways

DETROIT – A strike by Canadian border workers caused massive freeway backups Friday on I-75 and I-94. The border remains closed to non-essential travel until Monday. The Canadian border officials started a work-to-rule strike Friday. They are working, but only to the specifics of their workday, causing delays that backed freeways up for miles.
Trafficnewsdakota.com

Traffic Delays Expected at Pembina Port of Entry

PEMBINA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Northbound I-29 motor vehicle traffic is essentially at a standstill, at the Pembina Port of Entry. The International Border remains open for essential travel, but significant delays for those motorists traveling into Canada should be expected. For questions regarding the delay and travel restrictions into Canada,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy