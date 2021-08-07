Cancel
Video Games

Here's What The Nintendo Switch Looks Like Next To Valve's Steam Deck

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, after some rumours, Valve officially unveiled the Steam Deck - a new Switch-style handheld gaming system. IGN got exclusive access to the tech originally, but now Valve has opened up "hands-on" play sessions to many other media outlets. It's resulted in the usual comparisons you would expect whenever new hardware is released.

