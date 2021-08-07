Cancel
Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Heads to 10-day IL

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right knee inflammation Friday, retroactive to Aug. 4. Gonzalez's injury may have contributed to his lackluster stat line in Tuesday's appearance against Houston, when he allowed two runs on a hit and a walk while striking out one in one inning. Whether he's forced to spend more than 10 days on the shelf remains to be seen, but his move to the injured list will help clear room for Trea Turner, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 IL on Friday.

