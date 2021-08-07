Angels' Dexter Fowler: Ahead of schedule

Berrios (8-6) gave up six runs on eight hits and four walks over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Angels on Thursday. He had three strikeouts. Berrios both struggled with his control and allowed a fair amount of hard contact on the way to his first loss as a Blue Jay. He was able to pitch out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the first inning, but he couldn't avoid trouble again in the second when the Angels struck for four runs. Berrios was ultimately chased from the game with one out in the fifth, matching his shortest start of the season, which happened way back on April 14. Berrios is tentatively slated to make his next start on the road against the Nationals.