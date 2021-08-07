Cancel
Angels' Dexter Fowler: Ahead of schedule

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFowler (knee) said Friday that he's ahead of schedule in his recovery, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Fowler suffered a torn ACL in mid-April and has been recovering near his home for the past few months, but he'll now continue his rehab process while traveling with the Angels. The 35-year-old said the he could be back to full health by mid-October, which bodes well for his status for spring training in 2022. Fowler also isn't considering retirement following his injury.

