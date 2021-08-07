Cancel
Braves' Travis d'Arnaud: Won't return this weekend

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

D'Arnaud (thumb) won't return during the team's weekend series against the Nationals, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. While the team was initially hoping d'Arnaud would be able to return this weekend, he'll appear in three more rehab games at Triple-A Gwinnett. The 32-year-old will catch Friday, serve as the designated hitter Saturday and catch nine innings Sunday. If all goes well, d'Arnaud will likely be in line to return for Tuesday's series opener against the Reds.

