Dodgers' Jimmy Nelson: Requires season-ending surgery
Nelson will require season-ending elbow surgery and was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday. Nelson began his third IL stint of the season Wednesday, and he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the year due to a procedure that will address his elbow injury and repair a right flexor tendon. The right-hander made 28 appearances (one start) in his first season with the Dodgers and posted a 1.86 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 29 innings. He's slated to become a free agent during the offseason.www.cbssports.com
