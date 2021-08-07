Pittsburgh Pirates: Kumar Rocker and 2022 Draft

Which risk are you willing to take on? Sunday was the deadline to sign 2021 draft picks, and the Mets failed to come to terms with their first-round pick, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker. The Mets had taken him with the tenth pick and had generally agreed to terms on a $6 million bonus, well over the $4.74 million slot value, but negotiations hit a snag after his physical. What happened with Rocker exactly is not entirely clear, but what has been reported is that Rocker’s advisor, Scott Boras, has a policy of not submitting his players to the league’s pre-draft MRI program. He claims that Rocker did have an independent MRI on his shoulder and elbow that found “no significant change” from an MRI done in 2018 and that Rocker “requires no medical attention.” According to Andy Martino of SNY, “doctors who examined Rocker before the draft saw no need for surgery of any kind”, but the Mets failed to make an offer at all after his physical. Rocker was considered one of the top talents in this.