Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oconto Falls, WI

Oconto Falls Officer recovering in hospital after shooting

By Caroline Hogan
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaU5z_0bKSeioS00

Oconto Falls county and several other agencies responded to the 100 block of Elm Avenue at 10:30 this morning, after several 911 calls and hearing screams over the police radio. It was there they found an Oconto Falls officer shot. The officer was responding to a report of suspicious activity and possibly kidnapping.

"The wounded officer was transported to a Green Bay Area hospital and is now in stable condition. And thank God for that," Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarben said. "God was on our side today."

The suspect is a 29-year-old Oconto Falls woman who was taken into custody. The Sheriff's Department is recommending a charge of First Degree Attempted Homicide. It was an emotional day for all the officers involved; seeing one of their own, as the Sheriff said, fight for their life. He got emotional at a press conference today thanking the community for their constant support.

"We also want to thank our community. Our brothers and sisters of law enforcement for all their messages and support," Sheriff Skarben said. "Across the country, you hear law enforcement agencies being vilified... We don't experience that in Oconto County. We have a strong strong relationship with our people, because we are the people of Oconto County. We are woven in the fabric. Many of us... many of us born and raised here."

It was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community. No motive has been released yet, and the Oconto County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate.

Comments / 0

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oconto County, WI
Oconto Falls, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Green Bay, WI
Oconto County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Oconto Falls, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kidnapping#Brothers And Sisters#Police Radio#The Sheriff S Department#Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Green Bay, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

No charges against 3 officers in Oneida Casino shooting

Prosecutors have cleared three Green Bay police officers who killed a man who opened fire at a tribal casino restaurant in May. The state Department of Justice released a decision Thursday from Brown County District Attorney David Lasee not to charge Sgt. Brian Jordan, Officer MaKayla Wolfe and Officer Ben Snyder in Bruce Pofahl's death.
Oconto Falls, WIPosted by
NBC 26 WGBA

Law enforcement officer shot in Oconto Falls

At about 10:30 a.m. Friday, the Oconto Falls Police Department and the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident involving a law enforcement officer that sustained a gunshot wound in Oconto Falls, according to a Oconto County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy