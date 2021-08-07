Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs in his return from the injured list to s

Cancel
MLB

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
CINCINNATI — Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs in his return from the injured list to spark the Cincinnati Reds to a 10-0 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Tucker Barnhart hit a three-run homer, Jesse Winker and Jonathan India each hit solo homers and the Reds moved within three games of the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot.

For the sixth time this season, the Reds scored at least 10 runs for Wade Miley, who allowed only six hits through seven innings.

