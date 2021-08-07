Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

1 hurt in Northwest Jacksonville shooting, police investigating

First Coast News
 3 days ago

A man is expected to be OK after a shooting in Northwest Jacksonville Friday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Edgewood Avenue and News Kings Road.

JSO said the victim walked into a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the victim was shot at least one time. There is no suspect information available at this time as officers continue their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

