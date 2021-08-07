Detectives identify vehicle of interest in deadly hit-and-run in Maple Valley

Detectives with the King County Sheriff's Office have identified a vehicle of interest in a deadly hit-and-run collision that took the life of a Maple Valley man in July .

Greg Moore, 53, was found dead on July 18 near the 23800 block of SE 216th St. as he neared the end of a 15-mile run. Detectives believe he was struck by a driver who then left the scene.

Detectives used headlight fragments from the scene and surveillance footage, as well as other evidence, to identify a vehicle they believe could be connected to the crime.

Investigators are looking for any information on any gray 2001-2006, or similar model year, Toyota Camrys with headlight and/or hood damage, according to a press release Friday.

Detectives said they believe this Camry may have been traveling with another vehicle around 6:15 a.m. in the area of the 22700 block. of SE 216th Way.

Moore was a husband and father of three, who would have been a grandfather this fall.

“There’s not anything that will bring him back, but he does need justice,” said Michelle Moore, his wife, during an interview in July. She and Greg were making plans to celebrate 30 years of marriage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the King County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number (206-296-3311) and reference case C21022337.

Anonymous tips may be shared with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound via P3Tips.com or using the P3 tips app on your mobile device.