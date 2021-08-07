Jake Gyllenhaal Admits He Thinks Bathing Regularly 'Less Necessary'
Meanwhile, Chris Evans' past comments, in which the Captain America star claimed that he never showered while in quarantine before he quickly clarified himself, went viral. AceShowbiz - Jake Gyllenhaal is the latest celebrity to enter the bathing debate. The "Nightcrawler" actor shared in a new interview that he doesn't take a bath regularly and almost ironically, he made the comments while promoting a fragrance.www.aceshowbiz.com
