Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Cherry, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Cherry; Western Cherry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cherry County through 1000 PM CDT/900 PM MDT/ At 915 PM CDT/815 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Merritt Reservoir, or 15 miles southwest of Valentine, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Valentine, Crookston, Highway 97 crossing the Niobrara River and Anderson Bridge State Wildlife Management Area. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 180 and 199. Highway 97 between mile markers 120 and 141. Highway 83 between mile markers 213 and 222. Highway 12 between mile markers 1 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH