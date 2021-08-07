Dodgers vs. Angels Game IV chat

The Los Angeles Dodgers (62-42) will battle the Arizona Diamondbacks (32-71) in Game 1 of a three-game weekend showdown at Chase Field in Phoenix on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 9:40 PM ET. Los Angeles gave up a series to the San Francisco Giants with a 1-2 standing after losing the opener at 1-2 on Tuesday and the series finale at 0-5 on Thursday. The Dodgers managed to win the second installment of a series over the Giants on Wednesday. The Los Angeles Dodgers hit only four shots and committed one error in defeat. Pitcher David Price lasted for 4.1 innings in his last start with three earned runs, four hits, and three walks allowed but struck out two San Francisco batters leading to a shutout loss. The Los Angeles bullpen also gave up one earned run on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts in relief. Left Fielder A.J. Pollock hit two shots in the losing effort for the Dodgers.