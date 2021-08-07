Cancel
MLB

Dodgers vs. Angels Game IV chat

By Eric Stephen
True Blue LA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Price is on the mound for the freeway series opener between the Dodgers and Angels on Friday night in Los Angeles. Left-hander Patrick Sandoval starts on the mound for the Angels (and bats eighth!), which means Albert Pujols starts at first base and Cody Bellinger sits, which figures to be the case against southpaws for the immediate future.

