Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

What Is Going on With Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash?

By Annie Karni, New York Times Service
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 6 days ago

Some invitees were treated to a cold dose of reality when they were abruptly cut from the guest list earlier this we

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYUgP_0bKScHxh00
Former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party at the family's $12 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion was scaled back earlier this week because of growing concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus. The Associated Press

Jay-Z and Beyoncé were still in, as of Friday.

David Axelrod and Larry David were out.

Former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday had been anticipated as the biggest social event of the summer for alumni of his administration and friends of the Obama family — a celebrity-studded garden party at Obama’s $12 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion.

But this week, some invitees were treated to a cold dose of reality when they were abruptly cut from the guest list. The party, the uninvited were told, had been scaled back because of growing concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Obama’s decision to cut back the reported 475-person guest list (a number Obama’s camp never officially confirmed) was made almost a week after President Joe Biden effectively conceded that the pandemic had come roaring back, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the delta variant was as contagious as chickenpox and more likely to break through vaccine protections than all other known versions of the virus.

But as masks were put back on in many cities and anxieties rose, details of Obama’s party continued to dribble out. Steven Spielberg was on the guest list, The New York Post reported, along with Bruce Springsteen and George Clooney.

Former administration officials said they were somewhat surprised Obama was carrying on with what appeared to be an over-the-top event, even though they said they were not concerned about catching the coronavirus while mingling outdoors with a mostly vaccinated crowd, all of whom had to submit negative tests to gain entry to the property.

On Tuesday night, Melissa Winter, chief of staff to Michelle Obama, was one of the people with the unlucky job of placing phone calls asking former colleagues not to come.

Oprah Winfrey and Ava DuVernay had pulled out of the party earlier because of concerns over the delta variant, according to two sources familiar with the party planning, letting the Obama camp off the hook of having to keep or cut them from the list. The White House had also said Biden was not going to come.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Larry David
Person
George Clooney
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Post#The White House#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Stephen Colbert Was 'Disinvited' From Barack Obama's 'Cool Kids' Party [Watch]

Stephen Colbert was not among the lucky few who got to attend former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash, despite reports suggesting otherwise. Following a two-week hiatus, Colbert returned to the "Late Show" stage on Monday to answer the "one question on everyone’s mind" — whether or not there is truth to reports that he was at Obama’s scaled-back birthday celebration at Martha’s Vineyard last week.
PoliticsBlack Enterprise

Inside the Massive, Luxe $11M Martha Vineyard Mansion Where Obama is Hosting 60th Birthday Bash

Former President Obama and first lady Michelle are expected to host a large birthday bash this weekend at their $11.75 million Martha’s Vineyard estate. The Obamas and 475 big-name guests, including Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and Steven Spielberg, will celebrate the 44th US president, born on Aug. 4, 1961, 60th birthday. Though Massachusetts requires vaccinations for outdoor functions, the party-goers face some criticism for hosting such a large gathering during a pandemic, according to the New York Post.
Celebritiesphilasun.com

Irene Gandy and Woodie King Jr, will be receiving the 2020 Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre

A guest at former president Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash said he was forced to delete Instagram photos he posted of himself at the star-studded event in Martha’s Vineyard on August 7. Rapper Trap Beckham and his manager, TJ Chapman, posted Instagram photos of the food and decor at the event, but the pictures were later deleted under the event’s photography ban. Guests at the party included Jay Z and Beyoncé, Gayle King, Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union and Chrissy Teigen & John Legend, who performed along with HER, Common, and Erykah Badu. DJ Nice deejayed and Rev. Al Sharpton gave the invocation. Meanwhile, sources claim that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was among many guests originally invited who became uninvited when the guest list was cut back due to an uptick of coronavirus cases as the result of the delta variant……………
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

Impeachment: American Crime Story – Clive Owen’s Bill Clinton denies affair with Monica Lewinsky in first trailer

The first full-length trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story has been released, teasing Clive Owen’s forthcoming performance as Bill Clinton.For its third season, the FX anthology series is dramatising Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky, a former White House intern, and his subsequent impeachment in 1998. Lewinsky is portrayed by Beanie Feldstein.The trailer, unveiled on Thursday (12 August), includes the show’s recreation of the then-president’s infamous denial of his affair with Lewinsky.“I did not have sexual relations with that woman,” Owen’s Clinton says towards the end of the video. The scene is a recreation of a televised address given by...
Celebritieswvxu.org

Longtime NPR Staffer Neal Conan Dies At 71

Neal Conan hosted 'Talk Of The Nation,' produced 'All Things Considered' and served as NRP news director during his 36 years at the network. Neal Conan, one of National Public Radio's most versatile staffers, has died of brain cancer. He was 71. Conan was best known for hosting NPR's Talk...
Entertainmentarcamax.com

Late Night Funny #1

Stephen Colbert opened “The Late Show” on Monday with a story of “being disinvited from the cool kid’s party” that was former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday on Martha’s Vineyard over the weekend. Here’s the thing — a hot ticket is what it was, but given the whole pandemic thing...
Florida StateGuard Online

Today in History

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 11, the 223rd day of 2021. There are 142 days left in the year. On August 11, 1992, the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping-entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minnesota. On this date:. In 1949, President Harry S. Truman nominated General Omar N. Bradley to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy