Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Gets Dressed in Women's Exclusive "University Blue"
Following the high-cut silhouette, Nike and Jordan Brand are now set to release the Air Jordan 1 Low in a women’s exclusive “University Blue” colorway. The low-top shoe arrives with gray-colored suede serving as the base on the upper, while the pastel blue shade is splashed onto overlays on the mudguard, eyestays, Swoosh, collar and heel. The standout hue is further found on the shoelaces, as well as the outsole. The Jumpman logo is stamped onto the tongue and footbed as the Air Jordan emblem graces the rear.hypebae.com
