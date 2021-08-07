Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Gets Dressed in Women's Exclusive "University Blue"

After the immense success that the Jordan 1 found between 2019 and now, it’s difficult to imagine that for a large part of Jordan brand’s history, the Air Jordan 11 was the most popular model. Launched in 1995, it became the go-to shoe for the Jumpman during his 1995-1996 season which is about as good an advert that a shoe can have. But it wasn’t just Jordan’s love for it that buoyed the silhouette. When it came to designing the shoe, Tinker Hatfield wanted to do something that had never been done before.