All eyes are on the Las Vegas Raiders defense and their new shot caller, Gus Bradley, with the unit looking to finally get on equal terms as the offense. Since Jon Gruden’s return to the sidelines, fans have seen the Raiders’ offense steadily improve each year. Sadly, the defense has largely been left in the wind. A lot of that had to do with Gruden’s hand-picked choice for defensive coordinator in Paul Guenther. Guenther, who was dismissed late last year, never got this unit going. In the end, Gruden had to let go of his friend and brought in a proven coach in Gus Bradley. Though it’s early, things are already changing according to quarterback Derek Carr.