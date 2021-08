Edgerrin James enters the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday following a legendary NFL career. Yet, he would rather be remembered as a great father. A member of the 2020 class, James rushed for 12,246 yards and scored 91 total touchdowns, led the league in rushing in each of his first two seasons and is one of only four runners with at least four 1,500-yard campaigns. The other three – Barry Sanders, Eric Dickerson and Walter Payton – are already in the Hall of Fame.