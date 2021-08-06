Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Lambda variant detected in Louisiana; Delta still dominant

By LINNEA ALLEN, KTBS TV
westcentralsbest.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. -- A few weeks ago, infectious disease experts detected a new COVID-19 variant in our area -- the Lambda variant which has been widespread in Peru, Chile and parts of South America. While experts are still studying it and compiling data, it appears that current vaccines may be...

www.westcentralsbest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Vaccines
State
Louisiana State
City
Delta, LA
Shreveport, LA
Health
Shreveport, LA
Government
City
Columbia, LA
Shreveport, LA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South America#Lsu Health Shreveport#The Covid 19 Strike Team#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Louisiana StateMacon Telegraph

More than 500 hospital workers contract COVID and are quarantining, Louisiana CEO says

One of Louisiana’s largest hospital systems is down more than 500 employees who are out on quarantine after contracting COVID-19. Ochsner Health gave an update on the coronavirus situation at its hospitals Thursday, revealing 520 employees had tested positive for the virus and were self-isolating, according to a video posted by KLFY. The news comes as Louisiana sees a rapid rise in new COVID-19 cases, jamming up emergency rooms and urgent care facilities across the state.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Reuters

Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance

PONCHATOULA, La., Aug 8 (Reuters) - The crowd inside Floyd's Family Pharmacy was abuzz with an agitated energy. Whether arriving for scheduled COVID vaccines or testing, people were motivated in part by fear of the Delta variant taking hold across the country as well as in this stately town surrounded by lush forests, strawberry fields and swamps an hour north of New Orleans.
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

A New Variant of COVID-19 Has Been Found in North Louisiana & TX

Just when Louisiana was starting to come to grips with a more infectious strain of the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic - another one has been detected by health professionals in North Louisiana and Texas. Now, in addition to the original virus and the Delta variant, residents have the new "Lambda" variant to deal with.
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Here’s What to Know About the Lambda Variant

New week, new COVID-19 variant. As if you needed more COVID-19 news this week, we now have a new COVID-19 variant found right here in NW Louisiana. While the Delta variant is very much on the top of all of our minds as we ender a 4th stage of the pandemic, one completely defined by Delta, there's now a new variant creeping quietly though our back door. The Lambda variant is here, more specifically, right here in Shreveport.
Louisiana Statebigcountryhomepage.com

NOT AGAIN! Gorilla Glue Challenge sends Louisiana man to the ER

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana native has a message for anyone who wants to try the Gorilla Glue Challenge, “Don’t do it!”. In an exclusive interview, Martin said he did the challenge to prove that the viral video seen with Tessica Brown, who sprayed gorilla glue adhesive in her hair, was not as serious as she made it seem.
Public Healthswfinstitute.org

COVID Lambda Variant and Beyond

The COVID variant names seem to have dropped geographic names in a bid for the Greek alphabet. The Delta variant of the coronavirus, which was known as the Indian variant, is the main COVID variant impacting the U.S. and remains the dominant strain in the United States. The Lambda variant of COVID is thought to be more resistant to vaccines than the original version of the virus and is spreading fast in South America. In addition, the U.S. is having a massive humanitarian border crisis with Mexico as hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants are pouring into the U.S., many from Latin America. These migrants, in which many are unvaccinated from COVID shots, are being given bus passes and tickets to various corners of the U.S., thus likely being a source of spread of new COVID variants. For example the border City of McAllen says the U.S. federal government have been releasing an “alarming” number of illegal migrants into their city, untested for COVID-19. A patient at Houston Methodist Hospital was confirmed to be infected with the Lambda variant, KHOU11 reported. Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order allowing state troopers to stop vehicles suspected of carrying illegal immigrants over fears they could spread COVID-19; however, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso blocked the governor’s state executive order.
Lafayette, LAwestcentralsbest.com

Ochsner COVID patients top 1,000

LAFAYETTE, La. - Ochsner Health has more than 1,000 COVID patients admitted to system facilities. "Ochsner Health now has 1,003 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across our system. On July 20, we had 313," a social media post by the medical group states. The Ochsner system includes facilities across Louisiana and coastal...
TravelL.A. Weekly

Delta, Delta Plus & Lambda: Here Are The Differences Between The COVID-19 Variants

There are several COVID-19 strains in circulation. Here’s what they all mean and why you shouldn’t freak out too much about them. It’s starting to feel like with every passing day there’s a new COVID-19 variant. It’s not fun, but it’s not all bad news, either; no matter the variant, there are functioning vaccines in circulation. And while there’s more and more cases of breakthrough COVID-19, they remain the most efficient way of protecting yourself against the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy