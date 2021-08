Happy Saturday! Today’s links will be brief as there’s breakfast baseball right around the corner, but we have to cover a few key things... Mariners prospect Julio Rodríguez shone on the worldwide stage last night. Team Dominican Republic beat South Korea in the bronze medal game to earn their first-ever Olympic medal in baseball. Julio had a monster day, with a two-run home run in the first inning, another run scored on a hit by pitch (on his hand, which we do not love to see, but he stayed in the game), and a double.