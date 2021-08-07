Cancel
Business

TargetRecruit Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Chris Jordan’s expertise will help staffing firms leverage TargetRecruit’s enterprise software. TargetRecruit, a leading provider of enterprise software for staffing and recruiting firms built on Salesforce, has appointed Chris Jordan as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Jordan has over 25 years of experience in technology with 10 years at Robert Half, one of the largest users of Salesforce in the world. During his tenure, most recently as Director of Enterprise Applications and Data Services, he managed one of the teams that helped build the company’s custom applicant tracking system (ATS) on Salesforce. Jordan will work closely with TargetRecruit’s president Andy Wigderson to help enterprise clients maximize their IT investment and efficiently scale solutions on TargetRecruit.

