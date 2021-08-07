Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Father charged with evading arrest with his wife, children in the vehicle on FM 1960

Click2Houston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA father took deputies on a chase Thursday night with his wife and two children in the vehicle on FM 1960, according to Constable Mark Herman’s Office. Deputies said they attempted to pull over the driver on the 7200 block of FM 1960. But he refused to stop. Investigators said...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constable Mark Herman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Accidentswilliamsonhomepage.com

Nashville woman arrested after police said she was driving drunk with children in her car

A Nashville woman was arrested on Tuesday night after Franklin police said that she was intoxicated while driving a car with two children inside. According to an FPD news release, 28-year-old Kelly Ann Boyer was pulled over by officer around 11 p.m. while driving in the wrong direction on McEwen Drive near Mallory Lane after several citizens reported an erratic driver.
Indiana County, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Drunk Indiana County Woman Leaving Wedding Reception Hits 9-Year-Old Girl, Drives Away

YOUNG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An Indiana County woman is accused of hitting a 9-year-old girl with a truck and driving away after a wedding reception. Police say 24-year-old Kristen Sulkosky and her boyfriend were leaving a wedding reception Saturday night at the house when Sulkosky, at the wheel of her boyfriend’s pick-up truck, hit the accelerator. A 9-year-old who was sitting on some steps playing with glow sticks was hit, and Sulkosky allegedly drove away. The 9-year-old was flown to the hospital, and police say she was in stable condition. After talking to witnesses, police say troopers were able to track down Sulkosky. Investigators say her breath smelled of alcohol and she showed signs of impairment. Police say they tried twice to get her to take a breathalyzer test, but she refused. She’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle and DUI/unsafe driving. The girl is recovering at Children’s Hospital and her recovery is expected to be an extended one.
Caswell County, NCcaswellmessenger.com

Drug suspect arrested

On Wednesday, July 14, 2021 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office served two Alamance County Warrants for Arrest on a 39 year old Mebane Township resident, named Ezra Michelle Perkins. She was arrested for (1) count of Felonious Possession of Cocaine and (1) count of Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She...
Baxter County, ARKTLO

All three occupants of vehicle arrested on drug charges

A single traffic stop July 13 led to the arrest of all three people in the vehicle on charges including felony possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. One of the three, 24-year-old Andrew Miller of Salesville, appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and entered not guilty plea to the charges against him. According to the probable cause affidavit, Miller’s arrest stemmed from a traffic stop on Highway 177 near Koso Point made by a trooper with the Arkansas State Police.
Monroe, LAhannapub.com

Monroe man arrested for cocaine in vehicle, says others were in his truck

Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man on drug charges last week after authorities pulled him over a traffic violation and found cocaine in his vehicle. Deputies pulled over Calvin Henderson, 35, of 4310 White St., Monroe, on Peters Street in Monroe after they saw him driving in the middle of the road and drive past a stop sign without stopping.
Vallejo, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Vallejo Police Arrest Mother Who Left Baby in Hot Car While Getting Nails Done

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police in Vallejo on Wednesday confirmed the Tuesday arrest of a 19-year-old mother who left her three-month-old baby alone in a hot car while getting a manicure, according to authorities. Vallejo police said on Tuesday at approximately 4:21 p.m., officers responded to the report of an infant left unattended in a hot vehicle in the 100 block of Plaza Drive. Arriving officers found the three-month-old sitting in a car-seat in the backseat of a vehicle with all four of the windows rolled down. At the time, the temperatures in Vallejo was over 80 degrees, with the temperature in...
Boardman, OHWYTV.com

Two arrested on drug charges with baby in vehicle in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are facing drug charges following a traffic stop in Boardman. An officer pulled over Brett Young, 34, near Forest Hill Road and Market Street Wednesday at around 8:30 p.m. for an improper turn. According to police, Kristina Swain, 35, and a 9-month-old child were...
Public Safetynewjerseynewsnetwork.com

NJ Man Charged with Murdering His Wife After Threatening to Hurt Himself

A Voorhees man is charged with the murder of his wife after authorities discovered her body in their apartment according to authorities. Police responded to a call at the Village Apartments on the 1400 block of Lincoln Boulevard after Shawn Lichtfuss, 49, threatened to hurt himself. Officers decided to do a wellness check around 11 am on Wednesday and ended up forcing their way inside after announcing themselves, concerned for Lichtfuss’s wellbeing. What they discovered was the body of Stefani Caraway, 38, in the couple's bedroom. Caraway died by “neck compression,” according to the autopsy report from the prosecutor’s office.
Duluth, MNkdal610.com

Duluth Drug Dealer Arrested

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A 27 year old man has been arrested after investigators observed him selling drugs in the 100 block of East 3rd Street on Friday evening. The suspect, his vehicle and residence were searched and Duluth Police seized fentanyl packaged for sale, a loaded pistol and over 1500 dollars in cash.
Fairfield, CAcrimevoice.com

Fairfield teenager, 14, arrested in fatal shooting of other 14-year-old

Fairfield police have announced the arrest of a 14-year-old juvenile in connection to the fatal shooting of another juvenile. In the early morning hours of July 25th, police were called to the scene of a reported collision between a pedestrian and a train on the train tracks at the rear of State Street. Officers found the body of a 14-year-old male, whom they pronounced dead at the scene.
Springfield, ILWTAX

Gun found during arrest

On Monday around 4:30p.m. members of the Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit saw 42 year old Donald Willhite in the area of 11th Street and Percy Avenue. The officers knew Willhite has an active arrest warrant out of Sangamon County. The officers arrested Willhite without incident. During a search...
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Bodies Of 2 Children Found Near Ranch With Several Stab Wounds; Father Arrested

A man from California has been taken into custody on suspicion of killing his two children whose bodies were found with multiple stab wounds near a ranch in Mexico. The bodies of Matthew Taylor Coleman's 1-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son were found near El Descanso Ranch between Tijuana and Ensenada. Both children had several stab wounds that were consistent with a wooden stake recovered nearby, reported CBS 8.
Santa Barbara, CAABC7 Chicago

Man arrested in connection with the deaths of his 2 young children, authorities say

A California man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of his two young children in Mexico, authorities said. The man, identified by Mexican authorities as Matthew Taylor, 40, of Santa Barbara, California, checked into a hotel near Tijuana, Mexico with the two children on Saturday, Baja California prosecutor Hiram Sánchez Zamora's office said in a statement Tuesday.
Cumberland County, NCFayetteville Observer

Bail reduced for Cumberland County man charged with killing his wife

A Cumberland County judge on Wednesday reduced bail for a Linden man charged in the February shooting death of his wife. Bail for Leo George Rubenstahl, 57, was set at $500,000 — down from the $1 million bail set last week after the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office decided against seeking the death penalty. Prior to that, Rubenstahl had been held without bail.
Jasper, TXkjas.com

Vehicle theft suspect charged

A man accused of stealing a pickup truck on Sunday and then leading law enforcement officers in a brief pursuit on Monday has now been charged. Albert Adams, III, age 42, a Jasper resident, is currently in the Jasper County Jail where he’s charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. His bond has been set at $5,500.00.

Comments / 0

Community Policy