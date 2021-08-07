Father charged with evading arrest with his wife, children in the vehicle on FM 1960

YOUNG TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – An Indiana County woman is accused of hitting a 9-year-old girl with a truck and driving away after a wedding reception. Police say 24-year-old Kristen Sulkosky and her boyfriend were leaving a wedding reception Saturday night at the house when Sulkosky, at the wheel of her boyfriend’s pick-up truck, hit the accelerator. A 9-year-old who was sitting on some steps playing with glow sticks was hit, and Sulkosky allegedly drove away. The 9-year-old was flown to the hospital, and police say she was in stable condition. After talking to witnesses, police say troopers were able to track down Sulkosky. Investigators say her breath smelled of alcohol and she showed signs of impairment. Police say they tried twice to get her to take a breathalyzer test, but she refused. She’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle and DUI/unsafe driving. The girl is recovering at Children’s Hospital and her recovery is expected to be an extended one.