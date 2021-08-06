Binance restricts derivative products in Hong Kong amid global crackdown

Binance has expanded its crypto derivatives shutdown net to include Hong Kong, after stopping trading in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands. On Friday, Binance Holdings Ltd said new users in Hong Kong will no longer be able to trade derivatives products. Also, existing users of the platform will have 90 days to close any open positions in futures, options, margin products, and leveraged tokens. The online trading platform however says it is yet to decide when the stipulations for the latter category of users will take effect. This announcement comes a week after the leading crypto exchange shut down its derivatives offerings in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands. These are all part of compliance measures Binance is taking to reshape its image in the face of bad publicity and scrutiny from several countries. It is the first major crypto exchange platform to take such a decision in Hong Kong.