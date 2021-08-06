Cancel
Binance restricts derivative products in Hong Kong amid global crackdown

Cover picture for the articleBinance is the first major cryptocurrency exchange to proactively restrict access to derivatives products for Hong Kong users. Users have 90 days grace period to close open positions on the derivatives exchange. The exchange closed down its derivative products offerings in Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands in the past week.

