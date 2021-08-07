Severe Weather Statement issued for Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 18:23:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR PINAL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Phoenix.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0