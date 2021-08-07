‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Hilariously Sounds Off on Celebrities Talking About Bathing

Dwayne Johnson isn’t down with the recent trend of celebrities not bathing. Recently, stars like Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Jake Gyllenhaal all talked about how they find bathing to be “less necessary at times.” Well, the WWE Superstar wants to make it clear he’s showering multiple times a day. Everyone is going to have a preference, The Rock says he’s gonna kick it with soap and water on the regular. For Kunis and Kutcher, they talked about their kids just running around and only washing them when they see them physically dirty. Other stars have popped up talking about this idea and social media is in shambles. No one is saying that you have to have a set routine like Johnson’s, but this is getting a little bit out of hand judging from the Twitter replies and other posts on Instagram and Facebook. Check out what the Jungle Crusie star had to say down below: