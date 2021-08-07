Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Evangeline Downs Results Friday August 6th, 2021

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

7th-$29,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Clear.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allowance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsFrankfort Times

Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Friday August 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Miss Lamarr (L), 120D. Boraco7-5-3Padarath Lutchman. 3R Love On the Run (L), 120S. Camacho1-3-7Georgina Baxter. 5Queen Domina (L), 120J. Diaz, Jr.4-4-5Rohan Crichton. 6Kay's Project (L), 120E. Prado7-1-10Susan Ditter. 7Daddy's Joy (L), 124E. Zayas5-4-2Saffie Joseph, Jr. 8Turn It On (L), 120M. Vasquez2-5-7Gilberto Zerpa. 9Ruby Lee (L),...
SportsFrankfort Times

Gillespie County Fairground Early Entries, Sunday August 15th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Baby Here She Comes , 124J. Sauceda2-7-xJimmy Guerra. 2Blue Moon Time (L), 124N. Villatoro3-x-xJose Lopez. 4Diamond E Great , 124F. Giles2-6-9Martin Rodriguez. 5Julians Toy , 124.9-9-xFrancisco Perez, Jr. 6Miss Bogaringa (L), 124J. Martinez3-x-xAngel Sanchez. 7Bella Bella Cartel , 124C. Aguilar4-5-7Mario Rodriguez. 8Dashin Jesss , 124J....
GamblingFrankfort Times

BC-Results Emerald Downs-8-Add

8th_$8,580, mdn cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
SportsFrankfort Times

BC-Results Charles Town-3-Add

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dyersville, IAFrankfort Times

Thursday Sports in Brief

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy