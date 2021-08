TOKYO — It took Mexico six tries to reach the semifinals of an Olympic soccer tournament. Now it can’t seem to stay away. With Saturday's 6-3 rout of South Korea in Yokohama, El Tri is back in the final four for the second time in nine years, riding two goals from Henry Martin and two from Sebastián Córdova to a date with Brazil on Tuesday in Kashima, about 70 miles east of Tokyo, where an Olympic medal will be on the line.