Buffalo Bills sign star QB Josh Allen to 6-year contract extension

By Connor Grott
 6 days ago
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, shown Nov. 10, 2019, set franchise records for passing yards (4,544) and passing touchdowns (37) while leading the Bills to the AFC title game last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen signed a six-year contract extension Friday that will tie him to the organization through the 2028 season.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Allen's deal tops out at $258 million, with $150 million of that total guaranteed and $100 million fully guaranteed upon signing. The Bills later confirmed the agreement, but the team didn't reveal terms of the extension.

The $150 million in total guaranteed money is the most in a single contract in league history, according to ESPN Stats & Information, surpassing Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' pact that contained $141.5 million guaranteed. Allen's $43 million in average annual value is second to Mahomes' $45 million.

Allen, who was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 draft out of the University of Wyoming, had his fifth-year option picked up earlier this summer as a formality. The Bills and Allen previously expressed mutual interest in working toward a long-term contract extension.

"It's surreal to be in this spot right now," Allen told reporters after inking the new extension. "... I'm just thankful that we could get it done, and now we can focus on going out there and earning it and making sure they understand that I know they didn't pay me for what I've done.

"They did this because they expect me to continue what I'm doing, and expect me to go win this team some championships."

Allen set franchise records for passing yards (4,544) and passing touchdowns (37) while guiding the Bills to the AFC Championship Game last season. He also helped Buffalo win its first division title since 1995.

The 25-year-old Allen took a significant jump from 2019 to 2020, raising his completion percentage from 58.8% to 69.2% and his quarterback rating from 85.3 to 107.2. For his improvements, he was named to his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro team.

In 44 career games, Allen has completed 61.8% of his throws for 9,707 passing yards with 67 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He has added 1,562 yards and 25 touchdowns on 300 rushing attempts.

