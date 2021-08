The Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading across the state and now Pitt County is at high risk for unvaccinated individuals. Ashlyn DeLoughy has more. Pitt County has reported nearly 600 positive coronavirus cases in the last 14 days. The county is experiencing a 14 percent positivity rate, exceeding the state's current average. According to Vidant Health CEO Dr. Michael Waldrum, local hospitals are mainly treating unvaccinated patients. Since January, over 2,000 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to the hospitals and only 40 of those were breakthrough cases.