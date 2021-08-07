Craig Fahle Show: Do Feds Have Enough to Indict Trump for Jan. 6?
Craig Fahle, host of "The Week That Was," chats with ex-federal prosecutor Michael Bullotta and Deadline Detroit colleagues Nancy Derringer and Allan Lengel. They talk about whether there's enough evidence to indict ex-President Trump for inciting the Capitol takeover, and also comment on The Big Lie about the 2020 election, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Covid, Proposal P and many candidates for "Schmuck of the Week."deadlinedetroit.com
Comments / 6