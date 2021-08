Team USA rhythmic gymnastics Evita Griskenas has a clear and vivid picture of how she sees her time at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics developing. "There's drawings that I would make when I was little of me standing on a little podium holding a medal and on the bottom of it the caption says 'Olympics,'" Griskenas told NBC Chicago in the days before she and her teammates were set to take to the mats for the start of group and individual competition in Tokyo on the weekend of Aug. 5. "It feels thrilling, but also in a way, full of responsibility because now I'm not only responsible to myself and my family and, you know, my coaches and stuff, but also to my country and to represent rhythmic gymnastics from the USA is a really big deal to me,”