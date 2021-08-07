Philadelphia 76ers Rumors: Damian Lillard will not be traded this offseason
*sigh* welp, cross another name of the Philadelphia 76ers‘ offseason wish list. After watching Bradley Beal‘s future in Washington solidify with the acquisitions of Spencer Dinwiddle, Kyle Kuzma, KCP, and Montrezl Harrell via trade, the Sixers can now (probably) cross Damian Lillard off of their gettable trade list, as Bobby Marks of ESPN has reported via The Jump that Lillard will in all likelihood report to camp with the Portland Trail Blazers this fall.section215.com
