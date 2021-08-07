Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo Olympics cost $15.4 billion. What else could that buy?

By STEPHEN WADE
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyxEZ_0bKSUoos00

TOKYO — (AP) — The official price tag for the Tokyo Olympics in $15.4 billion, which a University of Oxford study says is the most expensive on record. What else could those billions buy?

The ballpark figure for building a 300-bed hospital in Japan in $55 million. So you could put up almost 300 of these.

The average elementary school in Japan costs about $13 million. For that price, you get 1,200 schools.

A quick search finds a Boeing 747 is priced at roughly $400 million. Voila: 38 jumbo jets for the cost of the Tokyo Olympics.

The point is, Olympic Games are costly and may bump aside other priorities. In fact, several Japanese government audits say the real outlay for the Tokyo Games is even more than the official figure, perhaps twice as much. All but $6.7 billion comes from public money from Japanese taxpayers. According to the latest budget, the IOC's contribution is $1.3 billion. It also chipped in several hundred million more after the pandemic.

Olympic costs have been dissected in a study by the University of Oxford, which found that all Games since 1960 have had cost overruns averaging 172%. Tokyo's cost overrun is 111% or 244% depending on which cost figure you select.

“The IOC and host cities have no interest in tracking costs, because tracking tends to reveal cost overruns, which have increasingly become an embarrassment to the IOC and host cities," Oxford author Bent Flyvberg said in an email. Flyvberg also pointed out that costs would be reduced if the IOC picked up more of the bills rather than opening organizers' wallets.

Following costs is a tedious exercise, dotted with arguments about what are — and what are not — Olympic expenses. Flyvberg explained that numbers from different games can be “opaque and non-comparable” and require sorting and tracking.

“The problem is disentangling what is Olympics cost and what is just general infrastructure spending that would have happened anyways but was sped up for the Olympics.” Victor Matheson, who studies sports economics at College of the Holy Cross, wrote in an email.

For example: The 1964 Tokyo Games, he says, "were either one of the cheapest or one of the most expensive Games depending on how much of the preparation costs count as the Olympics.”

The 2008 Beijing Olympics, usually listed as costing more than $40 billion, and the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics — priced at $51 billion — are often singled out incorrectly as the most expensive.

“The numbers for Beijing and Sochi likely include wider infrastructure costs: roads, rail, airports, hotels, etc. Our numbers do not,” Flyvberg wrote in an email.

The blur around costs — and who pays — allows the IOC to pitch the Olympics as a global party that brings the world together and promotes world peace. Everybody is seen to benefit, and the financial interests of the not-for-profit IOC are hidden behind national flags, pomp and ceremony, and heart-tugging stories about athletes winning gold and beating the pandemic.

Tokyo, of course, saw costs soar with the postponement. Officials say the delay added $2.8 billion to the final total. The postponement and a subsequent ban on fans also wiped out virtually all ticket sales income, which was budgeted at $800 million. That shortfall will have to be picked up by Japanese government entities — likely the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Tokyo organizers raised a record $3.3 billion from domestic sponsors, driven by giant Japanese advertising company Dentsu, Inc. But many sponsors complained openly in the runup to the Games that their investment was wasted without fans. Toyota, one of the IOC's top 15 sponsors, pulled its Games-related advertising off television in Japan because of public discontent about holding the Olympics in the middle of a pandemic.

The big winner appears to be the Switzerland-based International Olympic Committee, which by holding the Olympics — even without fans — assured broadcast rights income of $3 billion to $4 billion. The IOC is essentially a sports and entertainment business, and almost 75% of its income is from selling broadcast rights with another 18% from sponsors.

The IOC was able to drive the Games forward, partly because the terms in the so-called Host City Agreement favor the IOC and not the Japanese hosts.

In an interview last week, President Thomas Bach said financial interests were not at the center of the IOC's decision to postpone instead of cancel.

“We could have canceled the Games 15 months ago,” Bach said. "Financially, it would have been the easiest solution for the IOC. But we decided at the time not to cancel the Games, not to draw on the insurance we had at the time.”

The IOC has never said how much insurance coverage it has for such eventualities, nor what is covered.

So why did Tokyo want the Olympics? Why does any city? German sports economist Wolfgang Maennig said the Olympics offer little economic boost. So any value must be elsewhere. He has often likened the Olympics to throwing a big party for your friends and overspending, hoping they go away happy and remember you fondly.

“After three decades of empirical research, economists agree that the Olympics do not generate any significant positive effect on national (or even regional) income, employment, tax income, tourism etc.,” Maennig, a 1988 Olympic gold medalist in rowing, wrote in a email.

He said any benefits were elsewhere and include home-field advantage and more medals for home athletes, new sporting facilities, enhanced international awareness and fast-track decision making around urban regeneration. Japan's Olympic performance has been in line with that; it has won more gold medals and overall medals than ever before.

Much of the Olympic benefit goes to construction companies and contractors. Tokyo built eight new venues. The two most expensive were the National Stadium, which cost $1.43 billion, and the new aquatic center, priced at $520 million. The next two Olympic organizers — Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028 — say they are cutting back drastically on new construction.

Though Tokyo probably suffered short-term economic losses from the pandemic and absence of fans, any losses are relatively small for a country with a $5 trillion economy.

In another study of Olympic costs by Robert Baade and Victor Matheson, “Going for Gold: The Economics of the Olympics,” they point out that Olympic investment is risky and only a few reap the benefits.

“The goal should be that the costs of hosting are matched by benefits that are shared in a way to include ordinary citizens who fund the event through their tax dollars," they wrote. "In the current arrangement, it is often far easier for the athletes to achieve gold than it is for the hosts.”

___

AP Sports Writer Stephen Wade has been covering the runup to the Tokyo Olympics in Japan since 2018. Follow him on Twitter https://twitter.com/StephenWadeAP. AP Tokyo reporters Mari Yamaguchi and Yuri Kageyama contributed to this report. More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
53K+
Followers
64K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Ap#Japanese#Ioc#The University Of Oxford#College Of The Holy Cross#Dentsu Inc#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Olympic Games
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Boeing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Sportico

Olympics Insurance Costs to Skyrocket After Tokyo Near-Miss

Insurers dodged a multi-billion-dollar loss on the Tokyo Olympics. But the hundreds of millions of dollars they still expect to lose, along with the fact that COVID-19 remains a global pandemic, means securing a financial safety net for the Paris and Los Angeles Games later this decade will be a lot harder. “It’s either gone, or it’s going to be a very, very high premium with conditions,” Frank Zuccarello, a partner at Exceptional Risk Advisors, said in a phone call. Zuccarello, who specializes in deals for high-grossing live events and isn’t involved with the current Summer Games, says communicable disease coverage...
Sportsmanofmany.com

What Are the New Olympic Sports for the Tokyo 2020 Games?

When we think about the Olympic Games, more traditional sports like swimming, weightlifting, track and field come to mind. However, the Tokyo Games will see four new Olympic sports added to the competitive landscape, along with two additional disciplines in already existing events. The new Olympic sports introduced this year include surfing, karate, skateboarding, and sports climbing. The 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will now reach 34 sports in total, making it the largest event in its 125-year history.
MLBwfla.com

What to watch Friday morning at the Tokyo Olympics

(NBC Olympics) — Each day of the Tokyo Games, NBC Olympics will provide a rundown of the biggest athletes and the biggest events to watch across a variety of sports. Every single event can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app, and many can also be seen on the television networks of NBC. For even more events, visit the Olympic schedule page to find listings for specific sports or TV networks.
Combat SportsWashington Post

What to know about wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics

In 2013, the International Olympic Committee voted to remove wrestling from the Olympics, even though it had been contested at every Games since 1904. But the IOC relented after world wrestling officials promised changes to the Olympic format to make matches faster and added more weight classes for women’s wrestlers. Thus the sport returns yet again for this year’s Olympics in Tokyo.
Sportsauburnvillager.com

Olympics: What could have been

Please note: the following is filled with loads of Olympic fantasy. Growing up as a child in Geneva apparently prepared me for a career as an Olympian in the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo ... and I didn't realize it. Here's what I mean: Age aside, all those hours of...
SportsNBC Sports

Rhythmic Gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics: What to Know for 2021

Rhythmic gymnastics fans will have to wait almost two weeks after the Olympic opening ceremony to see the heavily-contested competition in Tokyo. The United States plans to send a full contingent of rhythmic gymnasts to compete in 2021 — the first time since the 1984 Los Angeles Games when the sport first made its Olympic debut.
SportstheScore

How Tokyo's pandemic Olympics illustrate the cost of hosting the Games

When construction started on Tokyo's 15,000-seat Olympic aquatics center, Yui Ohashi was rebounding from a personal low: the discovery that anemia was making her sluggish in life and the pool. When Olympic swim races were staged there a year later than planned, she stood atop two podiums. Ohashi is an individual medley specialist, Japan's best, and she doubled up on gold last week at 200m and 400m.
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Counting the coronavirus cost at Tokyo's Olympics

The pandemic affected almost every part of Tokyo's Olympics, forcing a historic postponement, the banning of almost all spectators, and ending the dreams of more than a few athletes. As the Games wrap up, AFP looks at some questions and answers about how virus concerns played out during the pandemic Olympics. From July 1 to Sunday, the final day of the Games, Tokyo 2020 says it identified 430 positive cases in a population of 52,000 overseas participants and athletes and many more Japanese volunteers and security.
Tokyo, JPneworleanssun.com

Tokyo Paralympics: Torch relay taken off public roads

Tokyo [Japan], August 10 (ANI): The torch relay for the Tokyo Paralympics will not take place on public roads for August 20-24 legs in Tokyo due to the COVID-19 situation, the metropolitan government said on Tuesday. In the run-up to the Opening Ceremony, the Paralympic Games decided to host a...
SportsWBAL Radio

Tokyo's Olympic fears give way to acceptance, to a point

TOKYO (AP) — When the Tokyo Olympics began during a worsening pandemic in Japan, the majority of the host nation was in opposition, with Emperor Naruhito dropping the word “celebrating” from his opening declaration of welcome. But once the Games got underway and local media switched to covering Japanese athletes'...
Public Healthcrossroadstoday.com

Japan leader’s medical adviser urges tougher virus measures

TOKYO (AP) — A key medical adviser to Japan’s prime minister said Thursday that surging infections in the Tokyo area are severely affecting medical systems, and urged the government to take stricter measures to drastically reduce people’s activity. “If the infections continue to surge at the current pace, we won’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy