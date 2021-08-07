TargetRecruit Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

Docebo Inc. a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced that Rudy Valdez has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Valdez brings over 30 years of senior cloud and technology leadership experience to his new role at Docebo. He spent the past 16 years at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he helped to establish and build Amazon’s cloud computing business, founding the Sales and Business Development function within AWS just prior to its launch in 2006. Mr. Valdez most recently held the position of VP, Solutions Architecture and Training & Certification, where he focused on developing and sharing architectural best practices and helping educate millions of customers and partners in the AWS ecosystem on cloud technologies and approaches. Prior to joining Amazon, Rudy has held various software development, business development, and partner management positions at NASA/JPL, Xerox, Rational Software, and IBM. Mr. Valdez holds Computer Science degrees from UCLA and the University of Washington.