Pittsburgh-Cincinnati Runs

SFGate
 6 days ago

Reds first. Jonathan India lines out to center field to Bryan Reynolds. Jesse Winker doubles to deep right center field. Nick Castellanos reaches on error. Throwing error by Ke'Bryan Hayes. Joey Votto walks. Nick Castellanos to second. Jesse Winker to third. Mike Moustakas doubles to right field. Joey Votto to third. Nick Castellanos scores. Jesse Winker scores. Kyle Farmer singles to shallow center field. Mike Moustakas scores. Joey Votto scores. Tyler Naquin walks. Kyle Farmer to second. Tucker Barnhart homers to right field. Tyler Naquin scores. Kyle Farmer scores. Wade Miley strikes out swinging. Jonathan India strikes out swinging.

MLBFOX Sports

Albies' 3-run homer sends Braves past Reds in 11th inning

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies crushed a three-run homer off Lucas Sims in the bottom of the 11th inning, lifting the Atlanta Braves to an 8-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. Albies' 19th homer sailed 412 feet into the right-field stands to send Truist Park into a...
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Joey Votto mentors Reds youth team on way to World Series win

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds RBI youth team brought back a championship trophy from Florida last weekend after winning the RBI (Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities) World Series. There weren’t many people happier about that than Joey Votto. “I’m proud of them,” he said. Votto spent time mentoring...
MLBchatsports.com

Joey Votto

The Reds lost in the Bottom of the 11th on a walk-off homer that was not hit by Joey Votto, because he only hit in the top-half of innings. Joey Votto reached base 5 times on the night, socking a pair of dingers and driving in 4.
MLBchatsports.com

Jesse Winker grand slam powers Cincinnati Reds past Atlanta, 12-3

Atlanta managed to sneak an early run past Vlad Gutierrez on Thursday, a blustery start to the final game of a series in which the Cincinnati Reds had lost each time they’d played. Fortunately, though, the bats woke up immediately thereafter and pounded lefty starter Kyle Muller (and his bullpen mates) in a thunderous 12-3 victory.
MLBThe Decatur Daily

Winker, Reds prevent sweep by Atlanta

ATLANTA — Jesse Winker hit a grand slam in the second inning, the Reds added four more homers, and Cincinnati snapped a three-game skid with an 12-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night. Winker’s 24th homer, the second grand slam of his career, cleared the wall in right...
MLBMLive.com

Niko Goodrum going back on IL; Tigers to call up rookie outfielder

BALTIMORE -- The Detroit Tigers will place utility man Niko Goodrum on the injured list after he strained his groin while rounding first base Wednesday night. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said the club would select the contract of outfielder Jacob Robson from Triple-A Toledo to take Goodrum’s spot on the roster.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Corbin Burnes’ Insane Performance

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes made history with an absolute gem of a performance against the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night. The 26-year-old All-Star hurled 10 consecutive strikeouts, tying a MLB record held by Tom Seaver and Aaron Nola. Burnes started the impressive stretch by fanning Frank Schwindell to start...
MLBchatsports.com

Corey Seager or Trea Turner?

Do you remember when many Dodger fans wanted to trade Gavin Lux, Keibert Ruiz, and the kitchen sink for Francisco Lindor who was allegedly the second coming? Remember how many were heartbroken when he was traded to the Mets who signed him to a $341 Million Dollar Deal? Remember when most fans wanted Lindor, Trevor Story, Carlos Correa, or Javier Baez instead of Corey Seager?
MLBRed Reporter

It’s cool to be a Cincinnati Reds fan again

The string of 90-loss seasons was a series of kicks to the shins. The gradual dismantling of the clubs that won the NL Central division titles in 2010 and 2012 was the precursor of that, obviously, and it pained the heart to see so many good names exit the Cincinnati Reds in search of a franchise that put a priority on winning baseball games.
MLByourvalley.net

Chicago White Sox-Minnesota Runs

Twins first. Rob Refsnyder walks. Brent Rooker lines out to right center field to Adam Engel. Josh Donaldson walks. Rob Refsnyder to second. Mitch Garver walks. Luis Arraez singles to right field. Mitch Garver to second. Josh Donaldson to third. Rob Refsnyder scores. Miguel Sano grounds out to shallow infield, Yoan Moncada to Jose Abreu. Luis Arraez to second. Mitch Garver to third. Josh Donaldson scores. Willians Astudillo grounds out to second base, Cesar Hernandez to Jose Abreu.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Arizona-San Francisco Runs

Giants first. LaMonte Wade Jr. flies out to shallow center field to Nick Ahmed. Brandon Belt doubles to deep right field. Buster Posey walks. Brandon Crawford flies out to shallow center field to Pavin Smith. Kris Bryant doubles. Buster Posey to third. Brandon Belt scores. Mike Yastrzemski doubles to shallow center field. Kris Bryant scores. Buster Posey scores. Alex Dickerson singles to center field. Mike Yastrzemski scores. Tommy La Stella grounds out to first base to Christian Walker.
MLBIndiana Gazette

Corbin Burnes fans 10 straight; Miguel Cabrera hits No. 499

Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record and leading the Brewers past the Chicago Cubs 10-0 Wednesday night. A first-time All-Star this year, Burnes finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts in eight innings on a steamy night at Wrigley Field. All 10 of...
MLBheraldstandard.com

Happ, Cards bullpen combine on 1-hitter, top Pirates 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night. Happ (6-6) retired the first nine batters, then gave up rookie Hoy Park’s first career...
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Morning Mound Visit: Adley Rutschman makes AAA debut

Paul Folkemer | Camden Chat: New No. 1 prospect Adley Rutschman made his AAA debut on Tuesday and made quite the impression, getting two hits, driving in a run all the while catching a one-hit shutout. Anthony Franco | MLB Trade Rumors: Garrett Richards has been one of the pitchers...
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Wednesday 8/11/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

MLB roundup: Bobby Dalbec's 5 RBIs help Red Sox to 20-8 win

Bobby Dalbec drove in a career-high five runs, Nathan Eovaldi struck out 10 over seven innings of one-run ball and the Boston Red Sox routed the visiting Tampa Bay Rays 20-8 on Wednesday night. Dalbec (2-for-3) knocked a three-run triple in the fifth inning after hitting a two-run single in...

